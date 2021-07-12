One year after going unselected in the shortened five-round MLB Draft, the dedication and work put in allowed one Buckeye pitcher to hear his name called Monday.

Redshirt junior left-hander Seth Lonsway was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the sixth round of the MLB Draft. He was chosen with the 176th overall pick.

Lonsway was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection behind a 4.37 earned-run average. He made 12 starts in 2021, spinning a 7-inning complete game with 17 strikeouts against Indiana April 3.

The Buckeyes co-captain struck out the fourth-most hitters in the Big Ten with 98 and owned the second-best hits per nine innings mark, allowing just over five hits a game.

The curveball has long been regarded as Lonsway’s most-intriguing pitch. The sharp break in his curveball buckles hitters and serves as a stellar compliment to his fastball, which can reportedly reach the mid-90s.

Lonsway’s 266-career strikeouts rank No. 6 all-time among Ohio State hurlers. He pitched to a 12-11 record across three seasons, throwing more than 178 innings with a 3.89 career ERA.

Lonsway is the first Buckeye draftee since catcher Dillon Dingler was selected with the No. 38 overall and first selection of the second round in 2020 by the Detroit Tigers. He was also a 19th round pick by the Cincinnati Reds out of high school in 2017, but opted to attend Ohio State.