Although Pride month celebrations are over, Ohio State and the Columbus community continue to offer resources for members of the LGBTQ community year-round.

Ohio State LGBTQ resources

At Ohio State, the Student Life Multicultural Center provides resources for LGBTQ Buckeyes and allies. Offering several hundred multicultural programs a year, some LGBTQ-specific programs include:

LGBTQ Welcome (Back) Mix and Mingle : LGBTQ students at Ohio State can connect and learn about resources on campus and in Columbus during this event. It will be held Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. in the Great Hall Meeting Room 3 of the Ohio Union.

TRANS Awareness Week Programs : The center will hold several events for Transgender Awareness Week Nov. 13-19, including a film screening of “Growing up Coy” — a movie about a transgender child and the controversy she faces — and recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

LGBTQ Rainbow Celebration and Graduation : This ceremony will recognize the achievements of LGBTQ students throughout their time at the university and Scarlet and Gay scholarship recipients.

Ari Grubaugh, interim intercultural specialist at the MCC, said the MCC also offers education and training programming specifically for LGBTQ allies at Ohio State, such as Safe Zone training, “Creating LGBTQ Inclusive Classrooms” and “Trans 101,” in addition to four different LGBTQ student groups:

First Year Q*mmunity Cohort (FYQ) : A space for students new to LGBTQ life at Ohio State to connect and engage.

Queer and Trans People of Color Cohort (QTPOCC) : A group for LGBTQ people of color at Ohio State to build community.

OSQ* Peer Mentorship Program : A program providing support for LGBTQ undergraduate students through 1-on-1 mentoring and leadership opportunities.

LGBTQ Leaders Consortium : A space for LGBTQ student organizations and groups at Ohio State to connect, develop as leaders and share upcoming events and resources.

More information about resources at the Ohio State Multicultural Center can be found here.

Columbus-area resources

Stonewall Columbus: Stonewall Columbus was founded in 1981 and has grown to offer numerous resources for the LGBTQ community, including:

Lavender Listings : A curated list of local products and services from LGBTQ-friendly businesses and organizations, including a variety of different categories, such as accounting/tax services, clothing, education, insurance, legal services and more.

Columbus Pride : A pride march that celebrates and supports the LGBTQ community in the Columbus area.

Non-clinical dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) groups: Danielle Boyd, executive coordinator at Stonewall Columbus, said the facility offers group therapy through a partnership with North Central Mental Health — a community-based mental health and recovery organization.

Beginning last semester, Boyd said Stonewall Columbus started offering study tables that include snacks and access to WiFi and other technology for local college students — an initiative that will continue for semesters to come.

TransOhio: This organization provides education, support and advocacy to improve the overall life, health and safety of transgender individuals in Ohio.

Kaleidoscope Youth Center (KYC): A youth-led center that provides support, programming and housing in Columbus and across the state.

Equality Ohio: A nonprofit group that advocates for legislative equality for LGBTQ individuals and offers a legal cinic.

Other LGBTQ resources in Columbus can be found here and on the city’s website.