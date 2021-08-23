An attempted robbery of an Ohio State student occurred early Sunday morning in the off-campus area.

The student was walking on North High Street at Northwood Avenue at 2:28 a.m. when they were approached by two suspects, according to a public safety notice. One suspect pointed a gun and demanded the student’s property. The student ran and the suspects fled the area.

The notice stated no injuries were reported and no property was taken.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.