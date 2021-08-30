With a little over a month before Ohio State’s first exhibition game, the Buckeyes finally got a look at their conference slate for the 2021-22 season.

The Big Ten Conference announced a 24-game conference schedule for all seven members of its league Monday. Each university will hold a home-and-home series with the six other members of the conference.

Ohio State will open conference play with a home series against Michigan State from Oct. 29-30.

The Buckeyes hope to improve upon a 2020-21 campaign that saw them go just 6-16 in conference play, tied for fifth in the conference.

The Buckeyes will follow up by hosting Penn State Nov. 5-6 before traveling to face the reigning Big Ten Champions, Minnesota, Nov. 12-13.

Ohio State will welcome rival Michigan to Columbus Dec. 10-11, the final series for the team before Christmas. The Buckeyes will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to conclude league play Feb. 18-19.

The 2022 Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament will begin March 4 and span across three weekends, with the championship game set for March 19.