Come one and come all: It’s a caffeine lover’s paradise in Ohio Village this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the sixth annual Columbus Coffee Festival will allow attendees to enjoy coffee samples from a wide range of roasters and coffee shops. The event will be produced by Columbus Underground, an online news publication that provides readers across Columbus and Central Ohio with news on a diverse array of topics.

Heather Yost, director of events at Columbus Underground, said owners Anne and Walker Evans wanted to create events to support and bring their community together, which is how the Columbus Coffee Festival came to be.

“It’s a way for us to have people in a community kind of network and potentially meet other people that love coffee,” Yost said. “I think our mission with this coffee festival is just to completely bring that coffee community together.”

Yost suggests coffee lovers secure their tickets as soon as possible, as the event attracts a crowd. She said an estimated 5,300 people visited the festival throughout the 2019 weekend.

Yost said there will be 28 coffee roasters at the festival, including nearby favorites such as Stauf’s Coffee Roasters, Crimson Cup, which has locations in 27 different states, Deeper Roots, which is native to Cincinnati, and Humble Mornings Coffee Co., a home-based coffee business from Cleveland.

Angelina Bell, owner of Humble Mornings Coffee Co., said this is her first year participating in the Columbus Coffee Festival and she is most looking forward to people getting to know her brand and mission.

“Our beans are carefully sourced from minority women farmers from around the world and are roasted to perfection using small-batch, on-demand roasting,” Bell said.

Bell is passionate about inclusivity and makes sure to source her coffee beans from women of color and minority groups in Eastern Africa and Central America.

“My brand is to help other women have sustainable lives and not have to depend on anyone else except themselves,” Bell said.

Bell said in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, most of her coffee this month will come from Latin America.

“I’m getting my coffee from a nonprofit organization called Café Femenino that helps women get the education, the technology and the tools they need to become better farmers to create a better coffee,” Bell said. “Fifty cents of every dollar goes back directly to the women that we purchase from to help with things at their homes.”

Every festival attendee will be given a commemorative Coffee Festival mug to enjoy the multitude of free coffee samples, which Bell said she will be giving out alongside other vendors.

“I’m going to be sampling a Brazilian natural organic and a Guatemala bourbon, which comes from 85 women farmers,” Bell said. “I am going to have a variety of different coffees. I offer flavored coffees too — I am going to have a baklava, a coconut rum and an almond créme.”

Tickets for the festival can be purchased on the Columbus Coffee Festival website. Two-day tickets for both Saturday and Sunday range from $30-$50, and single-day session tickets for either day of the festival are also available, ranging from $20-$35.