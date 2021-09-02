As the Buckeyes go on the road to open their season Thursday, they will do so without their projected starting center.

Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller is inactive for Ohio State’s season-opener against Minnesota. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Luke Wypler is likely to shift into the starting lineup in relief of Miller.

Miller joins redshirt freshman Jakob James and true freshman Toby Wilson as inactives from the offensive line.

The Buckeyes’ secondary also was hit by inactivity as junior cornerback Cameron Brown and freshman safety Jantzen Dunn will both be out for Ohio State.

The full list of inactives is below:

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Cameron Brown

DT Jerron Cage

SAF Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

OL Jakob James

DB Jaylen Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

TE Joe Royer

OL Toby Wilson