As the Buckeyes go on the road to open their season Thursday, they will do so without their projected starting center.
Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller is inactive for Ohio State’s season-opener against Minnesota. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Luke Wypler is likely to shift into the starting lineup in relief of Miller.
Miller joins redshirt freshman Jakob James and true freshman Toby Wilson as inactives from the offensive line.
The Buckeyes’ secondary also was hit by inactivity as junior cornerback Cameron Brown and freshman safety Jantzen Dunn will both be out for Ohio State.
The full list of inactives is below:
WR Kamryn Babb
CB Cameron Brown
DT Jerron Cage
SAF Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
OL Jakob James
DB Jaylen Johnson
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
TE Joe Royer
OL Toby Wilson