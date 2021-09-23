Even though Saturday’s fight against Tulsa didn’t look pretty at times, the Buckeyes got back in the win column and will push forward.

However, No. 10 Ohio State will likely do so without redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud against Akron, according to head coach Ryan Day. Day said Thursday on 97.1 The Fan that Stroud will likely play in “an emergency capacity” while he rests an injury in his throwing shoulder.

The decision signals the spotlight to shine on quarterbacks freshman Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Jack Miller III in Stroud’s absence, which Day said he thinks isn’t serious.

“These guys have both gotten reps, they’ve both gotten reps with the one’s,” Day said. “We’ve split them pretty good across the board during the week. They’ve both picked up the game plan. The good thing is I think that we have some guys who are excited about getting some reps under their belt.”

Day deemed reclassified freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers “unavailable” Thursday, going full steam ahead with McCord and Miller. While McCord’s only reps as a Buckeye came via a 184-yard, two-touchdown performance in the spring game, Miller appeared in two games during the 2020 season.

Miller, like Stroud entering the 2021 campaign, has yet to throw a pass at the collegiate level. However, the Arizona native does have a 23-yard rushing touchdown to his name.

“I think that over the last three, four weeks, there’s been improvement in that room,” Day said. “Now that they’ve gone through a couple weeks, they see what it looks like. They’ve done everything now, so that’s good. It’s going to be exciting to see these guys get on the field.”

Looking at Akron, the Zips are off to a slow start in 2021. Although they kicked off the season 0-2 — including a 60-10 loss to No. 23 Auburn — the Zips got back on track last week with a 35-14 win over Bryant.

Akron has struggled on the defensive end at this point in the season, giving up 39.7 points per game — ranking 123rd in the nation. Although the Zips give up points in bunches, their defense actually gives up less yards per game than Ohio State, only giving up 397 per game, while the Buckeyes give up 471.3.

Ohio State’s total defense ranks 118th in the nation, while the Zips come in at 86th.

Although the Zips’ defense boasts unimpressive numbers, junior guard Matthew Jones said they’ll provide a challenge to Ohio State’s offense.

“They come off the ball hard, and you just have to have the right technique,” Jones said. “The little things we just have to fix and master for this game.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Akron is led by dual-threat quarterback DJ Irons. The redshirt sophomore shined in his first career start against Bryant, bullying the Bulldogs to a tune of 296 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Irons added 136 yards and a touchdown on the ground against the Bulldogs.

While Irons made his first start last week, he was locked in a quarterback battle with redshirt senior quarterback Kato Nelson in Weeks 1 and 2.

“This is a team that has good scheme on both sides,” Day said. “They haven’t quite found their rhythm yet, but they’re very well-coached. They’re going to come in here, 7:30, an Ohio team with a lot of energy. We got to match that.”

Ohio State relied heavily on the ground game against Tulsa, and running back TreVeyon Henderson broke out for a program record 277 rushing yards, the most in a single game for a freshman.

Henderson saw open lanes from an improved performance from his offensive line. However, graduate left guard Thayer Munford will likely miss the game against the Zips after suffering a leg injury last week versus Tulsa.

Jones, who played center in high school, started in the 2021 national championship game against No. 1 Alabama. He said that game was a big accomplishment for him, and he’s out to prove one thing.

“To show everybody, show the coaches that they can lean on me when my name is called,” Jones said. “I’m trying to build their trust.”

The Buckeyes’ defense showed some improvement and some areas where work still needs to be done, though.

Tulsa tossed over 400 yards and clung to a one-score deficit early in the fourth quarter. However, an important 17-yard sack by freshman defensive lineman Tyleik Williams turned the momentum back into Ohio State’s favor, and the Buckeyes scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes to pull away.

Despite inconsistencies at points, Ohio State’s run defense improved as they allowed just 73 yards to the Golden Hurricane. The Buckeyes heard the critics, though, and sophomore linebacker Cody Simon — who is third on the team in tackles — offered a message to the Buckeye faithful.

“All I’ll say is just stick with us. We’re still young, but we’re working,” Simon said. “Every day is still a grind. I just hope they still have faith in us. Everyone on this team, I trust everyone on this team. The trust we have for each other is unbreakable.”

Ohio State will finish its three-game homestand with a 7:40 p.m. kickoff against Akron Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.