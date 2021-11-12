One person, who is not an Ohio State student, faculty or staff member, was robbed at gunpoint near East 12th Avenue and Summit Street just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to a neighborhood safety notice, a male suspect approached and pointed a gun at the victim, taking their phone and wallet before the fleeing southbound in an alley towards Chittenden Avenue.

The notice stated no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.