An attempted robbery occurred near Chittenden Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Three people, two of which were Ohio State students, were approached by a man who pointed what appeared to be a pellet gun, due to the orange tip, and demanded their belongings, according to a neighborhood safety notice. Property was stolen but immediately recovered back by one of the victims.

The suspect then fled the area and the victims approached officers patrolling in the area of North Pearl Street and 13th Avenue and reported the attempted robbery.

No injuries were reported, according to the notice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.