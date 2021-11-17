After a blowout win over then-No. 19 Purdue Saturday, Ohio State checked in at No. 4 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday.

The Buckeyes are in playoff position for the second straight week, but still find themselves behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Oregon. Ohio State’s Week 12 opponent Michigan State came in at No. 7.

In terms of the Big Ten landscape, Ohio State ranks at the top while No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 17 Iowa round out the conference.

The Buckeyes find themselves ahead of two unbeatens in No. 5 Cincinnati and No. 22 UTSA.