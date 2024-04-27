Two Buckeyes will reunite in the NFL.

Tight end Cade Stover was selected No. 123rd overall by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft Saturday afternoon, bringing him back together with former teammate and 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud.

Stover wore an Ohio State jersey for five seasons, though he wasn’t always a tight end.

The Mansfield, Ohio, native played defensive end for the Buckeyes in 2019 before moving to tight end for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He even played linebacker later on during the 2021 campaign against Michigan, ultimately starting at the position in the Rose Bowl versus Utah.

During his senior year in 2022, Stover reeled in 36 catches for 406 yards and five touchdowns, earning his third-team All-Big Ten honors.

The following season, he caught 41 passes for 576 yards and added five touchdowns. In 2023 — Stover’sifth and final year at Ohio State — he was selected to the first-team All-Big Ten team and named the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year.

Stover attended Lexington High School, where he worked his way up to the fourth-ranked player in Ohio and the No. 130 overall prospect, according to 247Sports.

During his senior year, he was named “Ohio Mr. Football” by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and the Gatorade Player of the Year.

Stover, the 6-foot-4, 247-pound tight end, provides Stroud — the Houston Texan quarterback —with a big-bodied weapon.