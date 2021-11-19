C.J. Stroud might as well set his phone to airplane mode.

No. 4 Ohio State’s redshirt freshman quarterback isn’t interested in letting distractions hamper the Buckeyes’ objectives — at the moment, beating No. 7 Michigan State and, potentially, a Big Ten Championship Game berth are all that matter — even after jumping “homie” and Alabama freshman quarterback Bryce Young to become the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

“Right now, I’m just focused on Michigan State,” Stroud said. “We have two, hopefully three more games left, and at the end of the day, I just want to win those games as a team, so whatever happens, happens.”

Stroud said it’s a blessing to be mentioned at the summit of elite college players, but added he tries to avoid monitoring media coverage, even going as far as to tell members of his family not to send him news and accolades in order to hone in on each opponent.

Following Ohio State’s 59-31 victory over Purdue and the culmination of college football’s 11th week, Stroud surged to the front of a trio somewhat separate from the rest of the Heisman field.

Young has a chance to make a statement against No. 21 Arkansas this weekend, but so does Stroud.

Ohio State is set to host College Gameday and battle No. 7 Michigan State, who has its own Heisman-caliber weapon in the backfield — junior running back Kenneth Walker III — as the Big Ten East Division hangs in the balance.

The Buckeyes are a year removed from Justin Fields orchestrating the offense to the national championship game.

Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson said while it took some initial adjustments, Stroud’s pocket presence and willingness to take hits have taken the place of mobility and changed the complexion of Ohio State’s offensive scheme.

“Every quarterback’s different,” Wilson said. “The ball comes out differently, throwing balls to the sideline, it’s a little different this year. As far as being a receiver, you love to play with dudes that sit in there and will take a hit and deliver the ball.”

Wilson said the offense has ultimate trust in Stroud to identify what the defense is giving them and set them up for success.

“Seeing him do it throughout our practice week, if we get the right look, he’s going to be able to see that and make the right adjustment in the game,” Wilson said.

Stroud eclipsed 3,000 passing yards on the season against Purdue, throwing for 361 yards and five touchdowns to derail the then No. 19 Boilermakers.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California, native has thrown for 30 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

The Buckeyes signal-caller said he told his teammates the only way forward is through, and the only way through is to execute.

“There’s no reason for us to ride the highs or ride the lows. At the end of the day, we have to execute every single game,” Stroud said. “You can never go back and play Purdue again, you can never go back and play Penn State again, anybody. Just stay level-headed, just to try to execute every single play as best we can so we can put up numbers like we do.”

Stroud acknowledged it’s impossible to avoid seeing stats here and there, but the Buckeyes are focused inwards and look to grow every day.

“We see the numbers every week, but at the end of the day, if we don’t go out there and worry about us, we’re worried about them and we’re not focused on our job,” Stroud said. “At the end of the day, you have to focus like you’re playing against the best players cause you’ll go in there and you’ll get punched in the mouth.”

Although Wilson has made his own case for the Heisman Trophy, coming off a four-touchdown performance against Purdue, he pointed to Stroud as more deserving of the honor.

“Nah, it’s got to be the QB,” Wilson said. “He’s making checks, handing it off, slinging it to me when I’m open, not slinging it to me when I ain’t open, so he making me look good. If it’s going to be me, it’s got to be C.J.”