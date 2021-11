Stylez, a competitive dance group at Ohio State, is set to take the stage Sunday night at BuckeyeThon, a fundraising event for childhood cancer.

Hilary Coon, Stylez president and third-year industrial and systems engineering, said the hip-hop group is looking forward to not only performing, but also fundraising for the event. With hopes of raising as much as possible for the kids, Stylez will be one of many student organizations participating in Sunday’s event.