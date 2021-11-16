Ohio State students will show off their entrepreneurial spirits during a pop-up shop featuring largely fashion-related vendors.

Several local and student-run vendors will gather in the MLK Lounge of Hale Hall Friday at 5 p.m. for an event featuring live music, food, clothing and jewelry, Chad Porter, a fifth-year in economics and founder of ChvdJustin, said. Porter, whose apparel brand will also have a booth during the pop-up, said he organized the event as a way to bring attention to other student-run businesses like his own.

“The main purpose of this event is to collaborate and give local art, local talent, local creators, student businesses, just young entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their stuff,” Porter said.

Porter said he founded ChvdJustin in February 2019 after having the idea to reinvent the book bags of college students. He said the company has since released a clothing line, which will be available for students to shop at the pop-up.

Porter said he uses knowledge gained from starting his own company to mentor other students and help them create their own fashion brands and businesses. He said positive moments and experiences happen when the local community comes together to support young entrepreneurs.

“This is a way to bring students out of the dorms, into collaboration with each other,” Porter said.

Porter said Layla Brad, a third-year in pre-law and psychology, will emcee the event, and the pop-up will feature several local performers and musical artists such as Stevie-T, Streetlight Mob, 3D Dance Team, Tre Snoddy and Young Revo. He said food vendors include Ahmed’s Kitchen, a Senegalese-American food vendor, and Cleveland Smoothie, a handcrafted smoothie shop.

“Honestly, spreading love through food is the main priority,” Ahmed Diop, founder of Ahmed’s Kitchen and a fourth-year in psychology and pre-med, said. “Everything you need to know is in that statement.”

Other businesses scheduled to attend the pop-up include Street2Vintage, a vintage clothing store, Embuye Jewelry, a high-end, handcrafted African-inspired jewelry company, and RTL Apparel, a clothing brand, according to ChvdJustin’s Instagram.

Andre Holland, a third-year in marketing and co-owner of clothing company Social Introvert, said the pop-up event should mirror a student involvement fair, but for student entrepreneurs.

“You think about a student at an involvement fair, or something of that type of sort, they platform and they showcase all these student orgs,” Holland said. “I think there should be more chances where businesses run by students on campus get showcased as well.”

Although the event is taking place in a traditionally Black environment, students of all races and ethnicities are encouraged to come to the free event, Holland said.

“I’m excited to see what everybody brings to the table, and I’m excited for everybody to come shop for the brands,” Holland said.