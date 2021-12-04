Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers — the top recruit from the class of 2021 — has informed Ohio State that he will enter the transfer portal, according to Ohio State.

Ewers arrived on Ohio State’s campus a year early, reclassifying from the class of 2022 to 2021, coming in as an early-enrollee. He appeared in the Buckeyes’ final home game of the season against then-No. 7 Michigan State, making his collegiate debut but not attempting a pass.

The news comes less than a week after former four-star quarterback Jack Miller III announced his entrance into the transfer portal Sunday.

In September, head coach Ryan Day said Ewers had “a lot of catching up” as he navigated both football at the college level and life as a collegiate student-athlete. Ewers also signed a $1.4 million name, image and likeness deal with GT Sports Marketing to exclusively sign autographs.

Ewers’ departure leaves Ohio State with redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud and freshman Kyle McCord as the scholarship quarterbacks ahead of the 2022 season. The Buckeyes received the commitment of 2022 four-star pro-style quarterback Devin Brown Wednesday.