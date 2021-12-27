Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson announced he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft on Twitter Monday.

After three seasons at Ohio State, Wilson will leave the program having earned First Team All-America honors by the Football Writers Association of America and Second Team All-Big Ten selections in 2021.

“These last three years have been unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye has been the single greatest decision of my life,” Wilson said in the tweet. “This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration, today, I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft.”

The Austin, Texas, native started 11 of No. 6 Ohio State’s 12 games, totaling 1,058 receiving yards on 70 catches and 12 touchdowns. Wilson hauled in three touchdown passes and added another on the ground versus Purdue Nov. 13 — the first four-touchdown performance for Ohio State since former running back J.K. Dobbins against Michigan Nov. 30, 2019.

Wilson owns 2,213 receiving yards, the 10th-most career-receiving yards in Ohio State history. His 23-career touchdowns are sixth-most in program history.