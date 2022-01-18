Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford was promoted to running game coordinator Tuesday.

Alford joined the Buckeyes’ coaching staff in 2015 as the running backs coach and assistant head coach for offense, where he has served for the past seven years. Alford has had a hand in producing multiple NFL-caliber running backs, including Ezekiel Elliott, J.K. Dobbins and Trey Sermon.

The Akron, Ohio, native has coached a 1,000-yard rusher in six of his seven seasons, most recently freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson — who rushed for 1,248 yards in 2021.

Former Duke co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Guerrieri will also join the Buckeyes as a senior advisor and analyst.

Guerrieri spent the last 10 years with the Blue Devils, becoming an assistant in January 2015 after three seasons as a graduate assistant. He’d been Duke’s co-defensive coordinator since the 2018 season.

Duke finished last in the ACC in total defense each of the last two seasons, allowing 39.8 points per game this season. In 2019, the Blue Devils finished ninth in the conference, allowing 29.2 points per game.

In his playing days, Guerrieri started at safety at Davidson College, earning a captain selection his senior season before graduating in 2011.