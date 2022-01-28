University President Kristina M. Johnson announced Thursday that Ohio State will be awarding $80,000 in cash gift cards to students, faculty and staff who received their COVID-19 booster shot.

Starting the week of February 6, the university will award $100 cash gift cards to 50 students and 50 faculty members each week through the week of April 3, according to the drawing rules. Students can register for the drawing by completing this form.

Johnson said in an email the university created this program to incentivize students and faculty to get their booster shots.

“We want everyone to take the necessary step of getting their booster shot to protect one another from COVID-19 and its variants to the greatest possible degree,” Johnson said.

Students, faculty, and staff who wish to enter must report their vaccination information through My BuckMD. University employees can report their vaccination status through the Employee Health Record.

Students, faculty, and staff can get a booster shot at the Jesse Owens North Recreation Center by scheduling an appointment through the MyChart app.