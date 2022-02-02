With a winter storm approaching, some of Ohio State’s regional campuses have canceled Thursday classes.

According to Ohio State Emergency Management’s Twitter, both the Agricultural Technology Institute at Wooster and Lima campuses have canceled classes ahead of the storm.

At the Wooster campus, this includes all online classes, according to a tweet.

According to the National Weather Service, 1 to 2 inches of snow is forecast in that area Wednesday night, followed by 5 to 11 inches by Thursday night.

The Lima campus will close Thursday, according to a tweet.

According to the National Weather Service, 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected in that area Wednesday night, followed by 3 to 7 inches Thursday.

There are no current closures on Ohio State’s Columbus campus.