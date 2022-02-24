The Buckeyes’ overtime win Monday was reminiscent of one key overtime game during the postseason last year.

No. 22 Ohio State (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) will travel to No. 15 Illinois to play the Fighting Illini for the first time since dropping the Big Ten Tournament championship game 91-88 in overtime March 14, 2021. The Buckeyes held a one-point lead with just under three minutes remaining but were on the opposite end of an 11-7 run that dashed their title hopes.

Now in the midst of yet another stretch run for the top of the conference standings, head coach Chris Holtmann said the Buckeyes are focused on the day-to-day improvements.

“Big believer that the results will take care of themselves if we’re focusing on the right stuff,” Holtmann said. “The reality is you’re just trying to focus on the important things that you think really matter with your team right now, kind of the nuts and bolts.”

Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) has gone 2-2 in its last four games after winning four in a row Jan. 25-Feb. 5. The Fighting Illini fought off a comeback bid at then-No. 19 Michigan State Saturday, earning a 79-74 win.

Currently the only team in the Big Ten with a top five scoring offense and defense, Illinois averages 76 points per game behind a quartet of double-figure scorers. Junior center Kofi Cockburn headlines the Fighting Illini roster and averages a double-double, the only player in the conference to do so, with 21.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Ohio State has largely kept Cockburn in check, holding him to 16 points or fewer in the previous four matchups. Holtmann said while the Buckeyes expect a challenge, they know Cockburn will be central to Illinois on both ends of the floor.

“I think we’ve probably done a good job with some of our positioning against him,” Holtmann said. “He’s going to get some of his. You’re trying as much as possible just to make him work.”

Graduate guard Alfonso Plummer and senior forward Trent Frazier follow Cockburn in scoring with averages of 14.7 and 12.4 points per game, respectively. Plummer transferred to Illinois after two seasons with Utah, leading the fighting Illini with an 88.7 free throw percentage and 189 3-point attempts.

Holtmann said Plummer’s transfer was impactful. He also added that Frazier has been integral to Illinois since he joined the program in 2017.

“[Frazier is] really as key to them as anything. Plummer is really important as well,” Holtmann said. “They can really shoot it across the board. They’re very old. Kofi anchors things. There’s a lot of really good teams in our league. They’re right there, for sure.”

Winners of three of their last four, the Buckeyes are third in the Big Ten standings, just behind Illinois, which is tied for second with No. 13 Wisconsin. Ohio State outlasted Indiana 80-69 in overtime behind freshman guard Malaki Branham’s 27 points.

Before Branham began his tear against the Hoosiers, sophomore guard Eugene Brown III scored seven of the Buckeyes’ first 15 points. Brown has made four consecutive starts, including the first of his career Feb. 12, and said it was a “pretty big moment” to see his improvement result in his insertion into the starting lineup.

“I’m starting to feel a bit more trusted by everyone,” Brown said. “I think it’s given me a little bit of confidence, so just going out there and playing my game, being myself, it’s allowing me to help the team.”

Offensive rebounding has plagued Ohio State as it allowed 15 to Indiana after giving up a season-high 20 to Iowa Saturday. Holtmann said the Buckeyes have to make progress on the glass more than they have, particularly with Illinois No. 2 in the conference in team offensive rebounding.

Nine Buckeyes saw action against the Hoosiers, and Holtmann has talked about the likelihood of Ohio State limiting some players’ minutes as the final stretch of the regular season goes on.

Holtmann said he’ll continue to narrow down the Buckeyes’ rotation as the season reaches tournament time, and Illinois will pose as close a postseason game as any.

“The importance of staying ready is really, really critical,” Holtmann said. “It’s hard when you’re not playing, but we’ve got high-character guys that are great people that I’m confident are going to stay ready.”

The Buckeyes and Fighting Illini will tip off at 9 p.m. Thursday on FS1.