The Waw chapter of the Acacia fraternity at Ohio State had its student organization status revoked Thursday for violating the Code of Student Conduct, according to the Sorority and Fraternity Life within the Office of Student Life’s conduct history.

Acacia violated three conduct rules for student organizations, including hazing, noncompliance with university or civil authority and dishonest conduct, according to the Sorority and Fraternity Life’s conduct history.

The university defines noncompliance as failure to obey the “legitimate directives of authorized university officials, law enforcement or emergency personnel,” according to the Code of Student Conduct. Dishonest conduct is defined as knowingly giving false information to university officials, falsely reporting accusations of misconduct or using false identification such as a fake ID.

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said in an email the revocation will stay in effect until Aug. 9, 2026, at which point Acacia’s national office may begin to reestablish a chapter at the university.

“The chapter will be required to take steps to demonstrate that it operates in a manner consistent with the Code of Student Conduct, Sorority and Fraternity Life policies, student organization guidelines, other relevant university policies and all state and federal laws,” Isaacs said.

On March 19, 2021, Acacia was found in violation of university rules and student conduct system abuse, which included noncompliance with sanctions and university or civil authority, according to the website. Acacia’s third violation occurred Dec. 2, 2020, which included noncompliance with the university, violation of university or local laws and alcohol violations. Both violations resulted in disciplinary probation.

As of the fall 2021 semester, Acacia had 12 members, according to the SFL membership statistics page. By spring semester, that number rose to 35 members.

Konstantinos Kantas, the Acacia chapter president, did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.