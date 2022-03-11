Columbus nonprofit Zora’s House will be moving locations to expand offerings for its members.

Zora’s House, named for Harlem Renaissance-era author Zora Neale Hurston, aims to empower women of color and give them a space to connect with one another, according to its website. The nonprofit plans to break ground at a new location — 1394 N. 4th St. — this fall and hope to complete construction by the end of 2023.

Zora’s House was founded in 2017 to help women of color develop life and career skills through poetry, music, discussions and yoga, among other activities, according to its website. It is currently located at 1311 Summit St.

The application to relocate was approved by the University Area Commission Feb. 16.

LC Johnson, founder of Zora’s House, said the nonprofit serves as a coworking space and an incubator where women of color develop their ideas through different programs and workshops. She said she wants the new three-story building, which will feature a cafe, offices and some temporary living spaces, to serve the community.

“We really are basing our expansion not just on the needs that we see from our program, our organization, but also from the stated desire of the neighborhood,” Johnson said.

The new location, found at the corner of North 4th Street and East 8th Avenue, was the site of D&J Carryout before it was purchased by Ohio State’s nonprofit development arm as part of a $1.1 million deal to buy property in that area in 2014, according to a press release.

Johnson said the new location will not only have spaces for events, but a space such as the cafe to be used as a gathering space for the public — something not currently present at Zora’s House.

Tom Wildman, University Area Commission District 4 commissioner, said the area where this new building is going used to be one of the most dangerous areas in the city. Wildman had been shot on that corner, but he said he is hoping Zora’s House will improve the area.

“That whole corner was just a blight, an absolute blight,” Wildman said at the Feb. 16 University Area Commission meeting. “It was definitely the worst place inside of the University District, and what [Johnson is] proposing, I think, is fantastic.”

Johnson said in an email the new location will serve as a benchmark for future success in the area, and it will also do well to promote success among women of color — an initiative she said is more important now than ever.

“As our community looks to catalyze sustained and equitable economic recovery for all, there is an urgent need to invest in the long-term success and economic participation of Black, Latina, and other women of color,” Johnson said.