Content warning: This story contains mention of self-harm and suicide. National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

When former redshirt junior offensive lineman Harry Miller announced his medical retirement March 10, he also used his platform to share a powerful message about his mental health struggles during his collegiate career.

Miller said in his retirement statement he told head coach Ryan Day of his intentions to end his life prior to the start of the 2021 season, and he pointed to the mental health infrastructure Day put in place since taking over the football program as a guiding factor over the past year. Day spoke about Miller’s retirement for the first time Tuesday, expressing pride toward his former player’s growth over the past year.

“When I think about the whole situation, the thing that makes me the most proud is the work that Harry did to get to this point. He certainly wasn’t where he is right now a year ago,” Day said. “He did the work, we just put the structure together. I’m proud that he’s in a better place now.”

For Day, the topics of depression and suicide are familiar.

Ahead of Ohio State’s game against Maryland Oct. 9, 2021, ESPN’s College GameDay ran a segment about Day’s own struggles with mental health and the creation and growth of The Christina and Ryan Day Pediatric and Adolescent Fund for Mental Wellness — which aims to increase education, advocacy and fundraising for children’s mental health.

In the special, he revealed that his father took his own life when Day was just 8 years old and said he grew to understand his father’s mental health struggles more as he grew up.

As Day has been open about the impact mental health has had in his life, he said he hopes that it creates a comfortable atmosphere for his players to come to him.

“I recruited Harry, so maybe there was a little more of a connection where he felt safe to come in and have that conversation with me. Maybe it was because I did publicly share my story with everybody and certainly show my concern for this area,” Day said. “I am proud that he was able to feel comfortable enough to walk into my office and have that conversation.”

Day’s commitment to mental health is also evident within his program. In accordance with Ohio State’s Circle of Care, the Buckeyes have access to four full-time sports psychologists, including Candice Williams and Josh Norman, whom Miller identified as helpful in his retirement announcement.

With attention to the mental wellness apparatus, Day likened the need for sports psychology to athletic training.

“Just like if somebody tears their ACL or sprains their ankle, they need physical therapy, there’s guys that need some work in the mental area,” Day said.

While Miller’s playing days have likely come to a close, Day said Miller is still a part of the family within the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Day added Miller still wants to be part of the Buckeye football program and “find a way to make an impact.”

Despite Miller’s status as an Ohio State football player and a scholar, Day praised his bravery to speak out about his struggles.

“This is about Harry and his journey. I just see the courage to go step out and do that because you’re very vulnerable when you do something like this,” Day said. “The fact that you’re a football player — somebody that’s 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds — and valedictorian of his high school, you think everything is real easy. It’s not that way. There’s a lot that goes with that.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide, seek medical help. In case of life-threatening situations, call 911.

Hotlines:

National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Columbus Suicide 24/7 Hotline: 614-221-5445

CCS Crisis Hotline (after-hours consultation): 614-292-5766 and choose option 2

Text lines:

National 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “4HOPE” to 741-741