Freshman guard Malaki Branham was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year Tuesday following a stellar two-month stretch to close the season.

The Columbus native was tagged the conference’s best freshman by both the Big Ten coaches and media members. Branham also received All-Big Ten Third Team honors from both parties.

Branham emerged as an efficient wing scoring option for the Buckeyes, averaging 13.2 points per game on shooting splits of 49.1 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from 3-point range. With the ability to score points in bunches, Branham scored at least 20 points in eight games — including two contests in which he surpassed 30 points.

The freshman’s impact was immediate. In his first career-game, he assisted sophomore forward Zed Key on a game-winning dunk as time expired against Akron Nov. 9, 2021.

Following a three-week pause in the program that forced the Buckeyes to cancel three games, Branham caught fire. In Ohio State’s first game back in action, he produced a career-high 35 points and hit six 3-pointers to carry the Buckeyes to an overtime win against Nebraska.

Since Jan. 2, Branham averaged 16.9 points while shooting 52.3 percent and hitting on 46 percent of 3-point attempts. The St. Vincent St Mary High School product shot at least 60 percent from the field in seven games during that stretch.

During his two-month tear through conference play, Branham was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times.

Branham is the first Buckeye to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year since D’Angelo Russell earned the honor in 2014-15. He is also the first Ohio State freshman since Russell to be named to the All-Big Ten team.