No. 9 Ohio State came away victorious Tuesday at Ohio Stadium as it hosted Dartmouth in a 12-6 rout during the final nonconference game of the season.

Both teams scored back and forth for a majority of the opening half and tied 6-6 at halftime. Ohio State (6-2) went on a 5-0 scoring run in the third quarter as senior attackman Jackson Reid led the charge, totaling four goals and scoring his final in the third frame.

Senior goalie Skylar Wahlund got the nod to start in goal over senior transfer Caton Johnson. Wahlund had 12 saves and six goals allowed while shutting the Big Green (4-2) out in the second half.

Wahlund gave credit to his defense.

“It’s obviously my defense, we had a talk in the locker room. We started the game a little shaky and we went back to our blueprint and they gave me the shots I wanted to see,” Wahlund said.

Head coach Nick Myers said he was proud of his goalkeeper’s effort.

“I thought Skylar really answered the bell with 12 saves against a really strong output. He made some timely ones; a couple were right on top of him,” Myers said. “I’ve been saying all year we have a great goalie unit. We feel like both of them compliment each other.”

Both goalies have been battling it out this season and been highly supportive during the competitive process.

“It’s a special relationship I have with Caton,” Wahlund said. “We push each other to be better, and whoever gets the nod that week we support each other in practice and it’s great competition.”

Ohio State has used the goalie duo to its advantage with one of the highest-scoring offenses in the nation. Senior attackman and two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Jack Myers added two goals and three assists in the win.

Alongside Jack Myers, senior attackman Colby Smith produced a hat trick. Smith said he sees the Buckeyes’ offense meshing together because of how long they have played together.

“You got five seniors who have been running around on offense and a lot of game experience. We spend a lot of time on the field, in practice and off the field too,” Smith said. “We kind of know what each other’s tendencies are, and we jell really well on offense right now, which is going to carry us really well into league play.”

Ohio State’s defense had a well-rounded day and picked up 36 ground balls. The Buckeyes cleared the ball efficiently with 16 out of 21 clears being successful.

Senior faceoff specialist Justin Inacio was in the win column as he went 13-for-20 in faceoffs, helping the Buckeyes get the extra possessions.

Offensively, the Big Green were led by sophomore attackman Henry Bonnie with two goals on 10 shots.

Coming into this game, Dartmouth was led by senior goalkeeper Daniel Hincks and the nation’s second-best scoring defense, but the Buckeyes penetrated the defense to the tune of 12 goals.

“Their goalie is probably their best player, defensively. They slide really aggressively, which gives us a different look,” Nick Myers said. “Rather than drill it, we kind of just walked it through and the steps we thought we were going to have success in. We left some on the board. He made some incredible saves.”

Ohio State starts conference play Sunday as it travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, to face No. 7 Rutgers. The game will be televised on ESPNU with a noon start time.