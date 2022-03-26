The Buckeyes got to sing “Carmen Ohio” in front of their fans for the first time this season, as it took a total team effort to outlast the Hoosiers in the rubber match Saturday.

In the 6-4 victory, graduate left-hander Lexie Handley battled cold weather to pitch a complete game while getting some help from her defense, especially senior outfielder Meggie Otte, who made several diving catches in center field.

Indiana (17-8, 1-2 Big Ten) started the game with a bang. Junior infielder Cora Bassett led off with a home run to the scoreboard in right-center field. However, Handley limited further damage by getting two strikeouts, and Otte assisted her pitcher by making a diving grab in center field to steal a hit away from sophomore infielder Brooke Benson.

“I love the idea of making diving catches,” Otte said. “It gives me chills every time I think about it, so like in my head, even before the ball is hit, I think about a diving catch, and then what it would feel like. I just love doing it no matter what, so it’s just the best feeling ever.”

After a quiet first inning offensively by the Buckeyes (20-6, 2-1 Big Ten), the Hoosiers struck again in the second. Sophomore outfielder Aaliyah Andrews hit an RBI single into center field to score junior pinch runner Tatum Hayes.

Senior infielder Niki Carver answered right back by leading off the bottom of the frame with a home run over the left field wall. Freshman infielder Kaitlyn Farley dropped a sacrifice bunt down the third base line to score both Otte and freshman infielder Kami Kortokrax following a throwing error by senior third baseman Juvia Davis.

Farley scored on a wild pitch after making her way over to third base following a pair of sacrifice bunts.

In the fourth inning, Ohio State scored a run off a deep sacrifice fly hit by junior designated player Sam Hackenbracht, scoring senior outfielder Jaycee Ruberti.

Freshman utility Brianna Copeland led off the sixth inning by hitting a double off the center field wall. Two batters later, a weather delay was called as a result of the temperature dropping below 28 degrees. Four minutes passed before play resumed as the temperature jumped back up.

“I think that it’s really, really hard to pitch in the cold. I think, both sides, the pitchers did the best that they could,” head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said. “But it’s just really difficult to feel your fingertips to really spin the ball, so I’m super proud of Lexie. She battled like a champion, like a warrior. I thought it was such a gutsy performance on her half.”

Freshman utility Sarah Stone singled to second base to score junior utility Abby Meeks, who pinch ran for Copeland in the top of the sixth inning. Freshman outfielder Taylor Minnick reached on a fielding error and Stone advanced to third. Otte flashed the leather once again with another diving catch, preventing Stone from scoring and ending the inning.

Freshman outfielder Melina Wilkison began the bottom of the frame with a line drive single. Sophomore infielder McKenzie Bump singled to left field then advanced to second on the throw, which saw Wilkison thrown out at third. Hackenbracht scored Bump with a stand-up double to the right side, adding an insurance run to make the score 6-3.

Bassett started the seventh with a leadoff double to right field. Benson flew out to right field in foul territory and Bassett advanced to third on the play. Sophomore catcher Grace Lorsung singled up the middle to score Bassett, however, that would be the Hoosiers’ final run of the ball game, as the Buckeyes proceeded to get the final two outs in the seventh inning to win the game.

“I think every win in the Big Ten is important,” Schoenly said. “I don’t want to put any more weight on one win over the other, but I know that we wanted to get off to a good start in conference.”

Ohio State is back in action Tuesday at Kentucky at 6 p.m. before starting a three-game series at Michigan State Friday at 6 p.m.