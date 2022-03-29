Sophomore guard Kateri Poole announced Monday she will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Bronx, New York, native started in 13 of the Buckeyes’ first 14 games of the season before suffering a minor shoulder injury against Northwestern Jan. 9. Poole played in 25 of the Buckeyes’ 32 games while averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 assists per game this season.

“I would like to thank the fans, and the coaching staff, for the countless support and the opportunity to play against the best in the country,” Poole said. “I would also like to thank my teammates for all the memorable moments, and everlasting friendships we hold.”

Across her two-season stint in Columbus, Poole — a former five-star recruit — appeared in 45 games while producing 5.6 points and 2.2 assists per game.

As Poole enters the transfer portal, three Ohio State players will most likely not return for next season, including graduate forward Tanaya Beacham and senior guard Braxtin Miller who have reached their maximum years of eligibility.