Hundreds of Buckeyes fans, students and players, current and past, attended a candlelight vigil to honor the life of former quarterback Dwayne Haskins at the rotunda of Ohio Stadium Tuesday.

Haskins, who spent three seasons at Ohio State and recorded a record-setting year in his one season as a starter in 2018, was killed after being hit by a dump truck in South Florida Saturday.

Among the hundreds in attendance, past and present members of the Buckeyes’ football team also placed candles at the vigil, including former quarterback Cardale Jones.

“I feel like we’re all here today to grieve together, to pay our respects and somewhat celebrate Dwayne’s life,” Jones said. “Everybody here who he touched either on the field and off the field. A selfless kid. Someone who’d give you his clothes off his back.”

Former running back Master Teague III led a prayer at the start of the vigil, giving thanks for Haskins’ impact at Ohio State and asking for solace for his family.

“Lord, they’re without a son, a brother and a husband. We can’t imagine the pain that they feel right now,” Teague said. “Lord, we know in your word, we say, ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted,’ so we ask that your comfort will cover them in this time.”

Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Fields, who played for the Buckeyes from 2009-13, said Haskins was “a little brother” to him and added that he was a “very selfless person.”

“He put everybody in front of him. He genuinely cared about everyone he crossed paths with,” Fields said. “I will have Dwayne in my heart throughout my journey. I love you bro.”

Haskins earned a selection as a Heisman Trophy finalist after breaking program records under center in 2018, setting 28 program records and seven Big Ten records.

The Washington Redskins selected Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick during the 2019 NFL draft. He spent three seasons with the organization before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to last season.

Jones offered a memory about Haskins’ dedication to faith before members of the crowd placed candles and some members of the Ohio State Marching Band played “Carmen Ohio” near the end of the vigil.

“It just sucks that his life was cut so short. But I guess he was just too good for all of us that the Lord had to call upon him early,” Jones said. “But to his family, his friends, his teammates, everyone knows that Dwayne was a faithful and faith-driven person.”