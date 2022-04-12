Freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. will enter the transfer portal after spending two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Johnson played in 43 career games, averaging 3.2 points per game on 31.9 percent from the field. Against Xavier Nov. 18, 2021, he notched a career-high 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting.

The former Buckeye also showed off his clutch gene as a freshman, drilling a game-winning 3-pointer against Seton Hall Nov. 22, 2021.

“Since a kid, I’ve always dreamed of playing at The Ohio State University, and I will always be able to say God gave me what my heart desired,” Johnson said. “I want to thank the entire coaching staff, strength coaches, trainers, alumni, and professors for contributing to me having a wonderful experience while attending The Ohio State University.”

Johnson joined the Buckeyes after enrolling early in 2020, playing in 17 games as a 17 year old. The Cleveland native averaged 1.2 points per game in his first season with the program. Since the end of the season, Ohio State has had two players transfer, as Johnson joins senior forward Justin Ahrens, who announced his departure April 4.