All three games between the Buckeyes and Spartans were low-scoring affairs, with both team’s pitching staffs battling it out in East Lansing, Michigan.

Graduate lefty Lexie Handley was dominant, pitching two complete games while adding two more wins to her record and coming in for relief in the loss the Buckeyes (23-7, 4-2 Big Ten) suffered Saturday.

On the flip side, sophomore right-hander Ashley Miller was equally impressive, as she also pitched two complete games while only earning one win for the Spartans (20-15, 1-5 Big Ten).

Game 1

A pitcher’s duel between Handley and junior lefty Sarah Ladd finished in Handley’s favor Friday, with sophomore infielder McKenzie Bump sealing the deal in the sixth inning.

The Buckeyes got on the board early with senior outfielder Jaycee Ruberti — the second batter of the game — hitting her first home run as a Buckeye in the top of the first inning.

Following the first inning, both pitchers gave up a combined three hits until the sixth inning while Handley struck out six.

Junior designated player Sam Hackenbracht started things off in the sixth frame, reaching on a single. Then, senior infielder Niki Carver reached on a fielder’s choice as a result of Hackenbracht being thrown out at second.

Bump continued her hot hitting with a two-run home run over the right field wall, stretching the Buckeyes’ lead to 3-0.

Handley was nearly perfect in the game, only giving up three hits and one walk during the entire seven innings pitched, lowering her season ERA to 1.52 while earning her 12th win.

Game 2

Another impressive showing of pitching took place Saturday, but this time the Spartans proved to be victorious.

In a battle of the sophomore righties, Emily Ruck and Miller both had solid first innings with the latter giving up the lone hit to freshman outfielder Melina Wilkison.

Miller gave up another hit in the second inning before striking out the side. Ruck got two quick outs before freshman infielder Kayleigh Roper knocked a home run to left field, giving Michigan State the lead.

Ruberti answered right back in the third inning, hitting her second home run of the weekend and tying up the ball game at 1-1.

The offense picked back up in the fifth frame for the Spartans, with sophomore infielder Zaquai Dumas leading off the inning with a home run to retake the lead. Handley came in for relief two batters later.

The lefty kept the Buckeyes in the game, however they could not produce any runs on offense, falling to the Spartans with a final score of 2-1.

Miller limited Ohio State to six hits and one run, striking out 12.

Game 3

In the series rubber match Sunday, two of the best pitchers in the Big Ten went head-to-head in Handley and Miller.

Both pitchers presented a challenge for the opposing offense. Wilkison doubled to begin the game, but was left stranded. No hits came again from either team until the third inning when Wilkison singled.

The sixth inning is where all of the offense happened on both sides. In the top of the frame, Ruberti led off with a single. She advanced to second base as Hackenbracht reached on a fielder’s choice. Junior Tegan Cortelletti came in to pinch run for Hackenbracht.

Carver laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners. Bump singled to shortstop to score Ruberti, then freshman infielder Kami Kortokrax hit a sacrifice fly to score Cortelletti, giving the Buckeyes a two-run lead.

The Spartans battled back in the bottom half of the inning. Handley walked senior Kendall Kates, then hit sophomore utility Marissa Trivelpiece. Senior utility Jessica Mabrey flew out down the right field line to advance both runners. Senior outfielder Courtney Callahan hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Kates and narrow the Buckeyes’ lead to one.

The bottom of the seventh started off strong for Michigan State, as sophomore infielder Alexis Barroso led off with a double, the first hit Handley gave up of the game. After two strikeouts, she walked Dumas before getting a final strikeout to give her team the series win.

Handley pitched a no-hitter through five innings and was perfect through six. She struck out nine in her complete game performance, improving her record to 13-3.

Up next for the Buckeyes is a doubleheader against Penn State Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. before a three-game series at home versus Northwestern starting Friday.