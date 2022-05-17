The Buckeyes will play at 7:30 p.m. against Notre Dame during their season opener Sept. 3, the Ohio State athletic department announced Tuesday.

Ohio State also announced the matchup will be broadcasted on ABC, according to the release. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on location for a record 21st visit, extending the Buckeyes’ total number of appearances to 53, which is the most among all programs.

The Sept. 24 matchup between Ohio State and Wisconsin will also air on ABC, according to the release.

According to the release, the ‘Shoe will host the rivalry game against Michigan Nov. 26 at noon on FOX — the first time in four years The Game will be hosted at Ohio Stadium after the 2020 matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program.

Ohio State will begin a string of five straight home games, marking the first five-game homestand to open a season since 2003-04.

The Buckeyes hit the road four times this season against Michigan State Oct. 8, Penn State Oct. 29, Northwestern Nov. 5 and Maryland Nov. 19.

Further information on game times and television networks will be released later in May, according to the release.

Ohio State’s 2022 schedule:

Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 17 vs. Toledo

Sept. 24 vs. Wisconsin on ABC

Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers

Oct. 8 at Michigan State

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 vs. Iowa

Oct. 29 at Penn State

Nov. 5 at Northwestern

Nov. 12 vs. Indiana

Nov. 19 at Maryland

Nov. 26 vs. Michigan at noon on FOX

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship