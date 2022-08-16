Second-year running back Evan Pryor is expected to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a knee injury, The Lantern confirmed Tuesday.

Pryor was turning heads in camp, battling for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind second-year standout running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was named a Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-American June 29. Pryor’s injury was originally reported by Austin Ward of Rivals.

The Cornelius, North Carolina, native logged 98 yards on 4.7 yards per carry in four garbage-time appearances during his freshman campaign, but was primed to see an increase in production in 2022.

The distribution of carries when No. 2 Ohio State takes on No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3 will likely go to Henderson and third-year veteran Miyan Williams.

However, first-year running back Dallan Hayden — who plays at “100 miles an hour” — according to running backs coach Tony Alford, could present the newly missing piece to the Buckeyes’ backfield trio by season’s end.