Ohio State will no longer publicly track positive COVID-19 cases on campus and in Ohio for the 2022-23 academic year.

Ohio State discontinued updating its COVID-19 dashboard May 4 when the university transitioned to voluntary testing, according to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 38,420 cases reported in Franklin County since May 5.

The COVID-19 dashboard included student and faculty positive tests count and positivity rate for the 24-hour periods shown along with the seven-day average, according to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website. It also included the total number of COVID-19 tests and the campus vaccination rate.

University spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email Aug. 24 those who would like to continue tracking coronavirus data in Franklin County can use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check tool.

In the past week, 154 positive cases have been reported in Franklin County, down 7.95 percent from last week’s positivity rate, according to the CDC.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 334,897 cases have been reported statewide since May 5.

The university has yet to respond to requests about any future plans to share information on positive cases on campus.

Ohio State maintained its summer 2022 COVID-19 guidelines, requiring a COVID-19 vaccination with a mask-optional policy on campus. According to the archived dashboard, Ohio State last reported a partial or complete vaccination rate of 93.1 percent as of May 3.

“Masks are required in clinical health-care settings, child-care centers and COVID-19 testing locations,” Booker said. “The Wexner Medical Center and Student Health Services have enhanced their mask requirements to include all areas of clinical buildings.”

Booker said the university will continue to monitor the nation’s COVID-19 cases and respond accordingly.