Third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming is a “game-time decision” among four Buckeyes listed on the status report ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 5 Notre Dame.

Fleming confirmed in August that his shoulder popped out during a scrimmage, but he put it back in place and continued to participate. Shoulder injuries have nagged Fleming dating back to his time at the prep level, and he had a procedure after his freshman season at Ohio State.

Graduate cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, third-year linebacker Mitchell Melton and second-year running back Evan Pryor will miss Saturday’s game against the Fighting Irish. Melton suffered an ACL injury during the spring game in April, and Pryor sustained a season-ending knee injury during the preseason.

Aside from those four, head coach Ryan Day said Thursday that “it’s exciting to know that we’re at full strength” regarding No. 2 Ohio State’s overall team health.

The full status report is below:

Game-time decision

WR Julian Fleming

Unavailable

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

RB Evan Pryor