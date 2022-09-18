Both No. 3 Ohio State and Toledo jumped on the scoreboard quickly, but it didn’t take long for the Buckeyes to speed ahead and earn their third win of the season.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns as Ohio State (3-0) recorded 763 yards of total offense against the Rockets (2-1) Saturday.

Ohio State’s victory extended its streak of 45-consecutive wins over Ohio-based opponents, having most recently fallen to an in-state opponent against Oberlin in 1921.

The Buckeyes elected to begin the game on offense, and second-year running back TreVeyon Hender capped an eight-play, 82-yard opening drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Toledo answered right back as sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn connected with redshirt freshman wide receiver Thomas Zsiros on a 50-yard touchdown reception with 10:25 left in the first quarter.

From there, Ohio State took control.

The Buckeyes scored 21 unanswered points and took a 42-14 lead into halftime. Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two touchdowns in the first half and finished with 102 receiving yards.

Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka led all receivers with 116 yards, scoring on a 7-yard reception in the third quarter after adding a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Henderson finished with 19 rushing yards but was limited throughout the game, entering the locker room but returning to the sidelines in the first half.

Finn finished with 153 passing yards on 10 completions, including two touchdowns for Toledo. He also added 70 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Fleming debuts, Smith-Njigba returns

Third-year wide receivers Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned to the football field after dealing with respective ailments.

Fleming, who’s dealt with nagging shoulder injuries, made his season debut against Toledo. His first reception went for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:38 remaining in the first quarter.

After missing the game against Arkansas State in Week 2, Smith-Njigba also got back to action against the Rockets. He suffered a leg injury that limited him during the season opener against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3, but Smith-Njigba caught two passes for 33 yards Saturday.

Taking it away

On the second play of the second half, fourth-year safety Ronnie Hickman recorded Ohio State’s first defensive turnover of the season.

Hickman intercepted Finn and returned it eight yards, snapping a streak of 10 quarters without a takeaway to start the season.

Up next

Ohio State will continue its five-game homestand by beginning Big Ten play against Wisconsin Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.