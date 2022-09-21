Many in the Ohio State women’s soccer program have long been familiar with fourth-year forward Emma Sears and her work ethic.

The Dublin, Ohio, native scored four goals through the team’s first eight games — two being game-winners — which is tied for third-most in the Big Ten.

Associate head coach Brian Jankowski, who works on the Buckeyes’ offensive game plan, credits Sears’ off-field work — including nutrition, hydration, recovery and preparation habits — for her fast start.

“I think it’s important to know that Emma is a product of hard work,” Jankowski said. “She didn’t just wake up and was fast one day.”

Jankowski said Sears spent the summer working on “cutting inside” and “shooting from tight angles” on the field. He highlighted the goal Sears scored against Brown Sept. 8 when she crossed over at the top of the box and placed the ball into the top corner of the net.

Among her numerous scores so far this season, and the one against Brown in particular, Sears said she is satisfied that her hard work has directly paid off on the field.

“It was the best feeling,” Sears said. “I did work on that shot specifically a lot over the summer, and I [had] yet to score a goal like that.”

Sears’ career-high in goals came in the spring 2021 season when she posted seven goals in 13 games, highlighted by a hat-trick against Wisconsin.

Head coach Lori Walker-Hock said Sears’ commitment away from the field is a reason why she’s an effective player on both sides of the ball.

“There’s a lot of forwards that just want to go forward and do their thing,” Walker-Hock said. “But with Emma’s fitness and her commitment to her strength and her nutrition and all the other pieces, she’s able to not just attack but do the work defensively and that makes her a very dangerous and effective player for us.”

Sears also said the key to continuing her success involves focusing on how each opponent is different. She said every match “presents a different challenge,” and she works on her game throughout every week.

As Ohio State enters Big Ten play, Sears will play a large role in how the Buckeyes find success like she has early this season.

“Working throughout the week at practices [and] working on how I’m going to beat defenders on the given team one v. one is going to be super important to how I’m going to contribute to the team for the rest of the season,” Sears said.