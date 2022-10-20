As Barrio Tacos’ 16th location celebrated its first month open at Ohio State with its build-your-own style menu and a variety of margarita flavors, employees reflected on how to create guests’ personalized orders.

Located at 1870 N. High St. and with plans to expand its hours to lunch Monday through Friday, Barrio Tacos’ fast-casual environment has brought students and guests in to create their tacos or bowls since opening in September. Cecilia Rocafort, a fourth-year in aerospace engineering and shift leader at Barrio, said the affordable price and ability to customize your meal based on allergies and preferences makes Barrio a great choice for students.

“Tacos, if you don’t add anything that has an extra price, are just $3.50 apiece. If you get two of them, they fill you up because of the toppings you can add,” Rocafort said. “We’re also fast, so it’s very convenient, especially for college students. If you’re in classes and don’t want to get food from the dining halls, you can come to Barrio.”

To maintain its accessibility, Barrio accepts BuckID from students and offers menu options for those who have allergies or are vegetarian, Jorja Fralick, Columbus Barrio operating market partner, said.

“People who have strict dietary needs, they can build their taco or their bowl, so they can ensure that they’re only having ingredients on their taco that they selected,” Fralick said. “What makes it nice is all the allergens are listed right on the menu.”

Among the allergies, Barrio acknowledges gluten intolerance by ensuring it has gluten-free taco shell and tortilla chip options, Fralick said.

“Gluten allergies are a big thing,” Fralick said. “We will also do, which isn’t typically on the menu, nachos. For someone that has a gluten allergy, it’s a big seller. We can put toppings on tortilla chips because we have specifically gluten-free fryers where we fry those chips. It’s the only thing that touches those fryers.”

Aside from Barrio’s array of meat options — including Coca-Cola marinated steak that steeps over 24 hours, overnight braised short rib and pork, fresh seafood cooked daily — Barrio has a selection of vegetarian options for non-meat eaters with its gochujang, barbecue or sweet Thai chili tofu, Fralick said.

“Those are huge sellers, and people absolutely love the tofu,” Fralick said. “It’s a great substitute. Maybe you don’t want meat but still want a little extra protein in your bowl or taco.”

For guests 21 and over, Barrio offers unique margaritas and cocktails that are customizable, like the tacos. Rocafort said Barrio uses el Jimador and Triple sec as its tequila for the margaritas but can also be subbed for higher-grade tequila.

Fralick said each flavor is made with fresh fruit puree, not juice, and rim options include a chili lime salt, smoked sea salt, ginger, sugar and other seasonal rims. With varied flavors, Rocafort said the margarita flight is one of the most popular orders, as guests can try multiple flavors in small portions.

“You can get a flight where you get a paddle that has three smaller portions of margaritas and different flavors of margaritas and rims. You can get some frozen or some on the rocks. And that way you don’t have to drink three in one sitting,” Rocafort said.

Barrio also prioritizes unique flavors in its cocktails by infusing its tequila. Fralick said bartenders will soak real pineapple or jalapeños in the tequila for 24-48 hours to create infused tequila cocktails — such as the “Hot Mezz Exprezz” that has jalepeño-infused el Jimador Blanco, Creyente mezcal, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, jalapenos, lime wheel and chili-lime salt.

Fralick said Barrio is also known for its selection of queso, guacamoles and salsas that stray away from the usual. Rocafort said you can order the “Tres Amigos,” which comes with three dips to try on one tray.

Barrio Tacos welcomes seasonal menu items — such as a monthly taco or bowl, special margarita or a unique dip. Monthly specials are listed on the menu at each table, Jason Beudert, chief executive officer of Barrio, said.

October’s special taco is called “Kind of A Big Dill” and features a flour tortilla, breaded pickle chips, pulled pork, chihuahua cheese, pickle de gallo and dill pickle aioli. Barrio will also feature the “That’s My Jam Guac” and the “Grim Reaper Queso” along with a new margarita called “Let’s Get (Apple) Sauced” this month.

“We’re all super grateful to be here and finally be open and to be able to serve the kids that we’ve been marketing to for so long,” Fralick said. “They’ve received us well with the food truck and in the ‘Shoe, so we’re just lucky to be here.”

Barrio Tacos is open Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fridays 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturdays 11:30-2 a.m. and Sundays 11:30-1 a.m. with happy hour Monday through Friday 3-6 p.m.