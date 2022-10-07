The Buckeyes ventured outside of Ohio for the entire month of September, but will have the comforts of Columbus in their next two challenges.

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (7-5, 3-1 Big Ten) will play No. 13 Penn State in its return to the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes have not played at home since Aug. 27, marking the end of a five-week road trip.

“I think having the fans cheer for you when you get the point is going to be nice to hear,” senior middle blocker Reilly MacNeill said. “Just being at home and being able to sleep in our own beds is a major score.”

Ohio State comes into Friday’s contests winning its last two matches by 3-1 scores, beating Michigan and Indiana. The Nittany Lions (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) enter having dropped two of their last three outings.

“We’ve battle tested on the road, so I like us going to any venue,” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said. “I think it’s just can we keep that consistency on the court and control our side play our ways, and chemistry has a long way to go with that because it’s a matter of do you trust the person next to you”

The NCAA Ratings Power Index, which takes into account the toughness of schedules, has Ohio State ranked No. 3 in the country behind a 5-2 record on the road and 2-1 advantage at neutral courts.

Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales has recorded at least 14 kills over the last three matches, and said it’s important for the Buckeyes to focus on their side of the court.

“My teammates have been doing a really good job at cheering at everything we do,” Gonzales said. “It’s great to know that your teammates have your back.”

These two teams hold similar hitting percentages with the Nittany Lions’ .235 seventh-best in the Big Ten and the Buckeyes at eighth behind a .235 clip.

Ohio State averages 2.43 opponent blocks per set, and its 1.87 blocks per set clip is fewest in the conference, ranking 13th in the conference. The Buckeyes also rank last in the Big Ten in blocks per match averaging 1.87 per match.

However, the Buckeye back row ranks fifth in the conference in digs per match, averaging 13.84. Penn State may look to rely on its front row as the Nittany Lions rank 10th in the Big Ten with 12.53 digs per match.

Penn State averages 1.87 opponent blocks per match, good enough for fifth in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions defensively rank third in the conference behind a 2.92 blocks per set average.

Oldenburg said the key to beating an offensive team like Penn State is to answer at the net and be physical.

“Can we win the serving, tough, attacking right back at them?” Oldenburg said. “Can we win the physical battle at the net, and can we win the serve and pass battle?”

The match is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Covelli Center and is already sold out. The match can also be watched on Big Ten Network.