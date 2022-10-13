The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its win streak to five games after traveling to No. 10 Minnesota and sweeping the match Wednesday.

The Buckeyes (10-5, 6-1 Big Ten) went ahead 4-0 with a block between senior outside hitter Adria Powell and junior outside hitter Emily Londot. Minnesota (9-6, 4-3 Big Ten) brought the score within one point at 18-17, but Ohio State led set one wire to wire and ended 25-20.

The Golden Gophers hit just .135 in the first set, while Ohio State’s defense shined, collecting six assisted blocks and 11 digs.

The second set began with three-straight points from Minnesota, but Ohio State tied the score at three and four. The set had eight ties, but a three-point Buckeye run to make the score 15-12 put Ohio State ahead for good, winning the set 25-21.

The Buckeye defense held the Golden Gophers to just 13 kills on 38 attempts and added eight assisted blocks in the set.

After some quick point swapping, a four-point run by the Buckeyes was enough to take the set. The Golden Gophers made a strong six-point push, bringing the score to 22-20, but Ohio State closed out the set 25-22.

Ohio State collected 43 kills in the match, and 12 in the set. Londot added 13 kills to her season total of 210, and senior outside hitter Jenaisya Moore added 11.

Milestones

Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales collected her 2,000th-career kill, extending the Buckeyes’ lead to 20-14 in the third set.

Winning Streak

With the win at top-10-ranked Minnesota, the Buckeyes have extended their winning streak to five games, their longest of the season.

Up Next

Ohio State is set to face Rutgers at 5 pm Saturday at the Covelli Center.