Ohio State dropped to No. 5 Tuesday in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings after its second-straight loss to Michigan Saturday.

The Buckeyes lost 45-23 to the No. 2 Wolverines, who rose one place as they prepare to defend their Big Ten Championship Saturday against Purdue.

Head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will need some help in order to qualify for a spot in the playoff.

The Trojans rose to No. 4 and will play No. 11 Utah Friday in the Pac-12 Championship. The Utes defeated USC earlier this season.

No. 3 TCU maintained its perfect record through the regular season and will play in the Big 12 Championship Saturday against No. 10 Kansas State.

A postseason berth isn’t entirely off the table for the Buckeyes, as they remain among contenders with one loss. However, they won’t take the field during championship weekend where playoff implications remain on the line.