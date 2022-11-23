The Buckeyes remained at No. 2 in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, cementing a top-3 showdown against No. 3 Michigan at Ohio Stadium Saturday.

The top-four held firm in the latest rankings after No. 1 Georgia defeated Kentucky 16-6, the Wolverines kicked a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter against Illinois and No. 4 TCU beat Baylor 29-28. Ohio State fended off a comeback bid by Maryland and won 43-30 in College Park Nov. 19.

Both Ohio State and Michigan will enter “The Game” Saturday behind 11-0 records for the first time since 2006, which is commonly termed as “The Game of the Century.”

The winner Saturday will clinch the Big Ten East Division and advance to the conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Dec. 3, and playoff implications still remain in the conversation even for the losing team.

No. 5 LSU and No. 6 USC are the first two teams after the four-team playoff field in the updated CFP rankings.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan is set for noon in their first meeting in Columbus since 2018. FOX will broadcast.