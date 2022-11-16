Thanksgiving is about taking a break, spending time with loved ones and giving thanks.

During this time of reflection, volunteering is a way to donate time and energy to the Columbus community.

For those unable to volunteer, there are still many ways to give back this holiday season. Donations of food supplies and money are accepted by not only the organizations below but other nonprofits in Columbus.

Below is a list of nonprofit organizations hosting events or staying open during Thanksgiving break.

Dream Center Columbus

Dream Center Columbus at 38 W. Greenwood Ave. focuses on outreach and hands-on work within Columbus neighborhoods. It works to understand current issues within neighborhoods, provide aid to make a lasting impact and inspire others to do the same in their own neighborhood. The organization plans to have volunteers make dinner, organize Thanksgiving baskets and deliver the baskets to Columbus families in need. Volunteer sign-ups are available on its website.

Habitat For Humanity

Habitat For Humanity helps with the planning and construction of homes, providing living space for families who are unable to afford their own. To volunteer with the organization, individuals do not need to be skilled in construction. Volunteers, at the age of 16, can be present at construction sites, but only those who are 18 and older may use power tools and work above 6 feet off the ground. Those who are uncomfortable using the machinery can volunteer in other ways. People can sign up individually or in a group on the volunteer website. Locations vary depending on the shift.

Ronald McDonald House Charities

The Ronald McDonald House has volunteers help make meals for families with children in hospital care. These meals are pre-planned, and groups will be under the guidance of a chef to prepare them. Throughout the week of Thanksgiving, there are shifts open for groups to cook. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old, and sign-ups are available through the Ronald Mcdonald House website. Only the shifts with “OPEN” in front of the meal are available. The Ronald McDonald House shifts are located at 711 E. Livingston Ave.

Driven Foundation

The Driven Foundation is a Central Ohio nonprofit committed to providing school supplies and food to Columbus families in need The nonprofit will conduct a Thanksgiving meal outreach on the morning of Nov. 24 and is looking for volunteers to help deliver the meals to the homes of families in need. Volunteers must apply through the Driven Foundation website.

Byron Saunders Foundation

The Byron Saunders Foundation at 3764 E. Broad St. needs volunteers throughout November to prepare Thanksgiving meal boxes for low-income families. Volunteers will be tasked in making and preparing the meal boxes that will be shipped out over the entire week of Thanksgiving. Volunteers may sign up through its website and choose which shift would work best with their schedule. Volunteers must complete a waiver to bring to their shift, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The Buckeye Food Alliance

Ohio State also offers places to donate. The Buckeye Food Alliance is located inside Lincoln Tower and provides food and hygiene products to students living off campus and experiencing food insecurity. They accept donations in monetary value which can be found through their website.