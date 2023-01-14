Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques clutched a game-winning goal with 39 seconds remaining in overtime, leading the No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team past the No. 6 Badgers 2-1 in Columbus and continuing the Buckeyes’ five-game winning streak.

After a first-period Badgers goal, senior goaltender Raygan Kirk held her own to shut out Wisconsin for the final three periods, as junior forward Jenna Buglioni and Jaques secured the following two goals to win the game.

Jaques described her team-leading 17th goal of the season as a game-time play that relied on a clean draw from graduate forward Emma Maltais.

“I saw a lane to get through, and it just found the back of the net,” Jaques said.

Following puck drop, both Ohio State (19-2-2, 14-2-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) and Wisconsin (16-6-1, 12-4-1 WCHA) struggled to score.

With three minutes left of the first period, Wisconsin redshirt sophomore forward Lacey Eden secured her second goal in the past five games she has played, putting the Badgers at an advantage going into the second period.

“It’s hard to go down 1-nothing to a team even though it is early,” head coach Nadine Muzerall said. “Psychologically, it can be draining.”

However, the game shifted early in the second period when Buglioni scored her 11th goal of the season just shy of four minutes into the frame for a tie. She was assisted by graduate forward Paetyn Levis and senior forward Kenzie Hauswirth.

“She’s so physical,” Muzerall said. “Scoring key goals at key moments, and we really heavily rely on her.”

Following the goal, Kirk, who is in her second season at Ohio State since transferring from Robert Morris, maintained a strong defense against the Badgers, only letting up one of 28 shot attempts throughout the entirety of the game.

Kirk emphasized her excitement to play Wisconsin on home ice, and it was the two teams’ first meeting since the Buckeyes prevailed in the WCHA Final Faceoff Semifinals in March 2022.

“We knew they were coming up firing, but we were excited to play them in our barn to get the first series under the way, and I think we did a really great job,” Kirk said.

The Buckeyes had three power play opportunities during the second period and the Badgers had two, but heading into the third period the score was still tied. The teams clashed as a standstill ensued, with both teams unable to find the back of the net throughout the final period.

Ultimately, solid performances from both teams led to a 3-on-3 overtime period.

With 39 seconds left, Jacques secured the puck past Wisconsin redshirt senior goaltender Cami Kronish.

Ohio State will play Wisconsin Saturday at 3 p.m. to finish off the home series. BTN+ will broadcast.