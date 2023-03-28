The Columbus dining experience reaches new heights with the addition of Stories on High, a 28-story high restaurant with a 360-degree view of the cityscape.

Columbus’ newest rooftop bar, which opened March 8, is located on the top floor of Hilton Columbus Downtown’s newly constructed second tower. The menu features a variety of drinks ranging from signature cocktails to local craft beers, as well as sophisticated small plates with a twist, Sebastian La Rocca, executive chef of restaurants for Hilton Columbus Downtown, said in an email.

La Rocca said when creating the menu for Stories on High, his goal was to ensure there were options for everyone to enjoy and for the menu to be inclusive. He said he wanted to create dishes that will complement the craft cocktails.

“For Stories on High, specifically, we created dishes that are easy to pair with our craft cocktails; dishes that are fun and easy to eat,” La Rocca said. “Stories on High is a place where you come to have fun and interact with others, so the food needs to adapt to this interaction.”

La Rocca was born in Argentina with Italian roots and has experience working with some of the world’s most eminent chefs, he said. His background includes his work as a chef at distinguished international properties in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as well as the U.K. and Costa Rica.

“As someone who has lived and traveled all over the world, I’ve seen first-hand how food can be a catalyst that breaks down barriers and brings people and communities together,” La Rocca said. “I’m looking forward to building relationships in the community with local suppliers as menus at all of our venues will feature signature ingredients that spotlight the rich, agricultural heritage of the Midwest.”

La Rocca said the menu includes an assortment of fresh sashimi, yakitori and Japanese-influenced dishes like pastrami-fried wontons and wagyu beef sliders, with a goal to provide variety and unique flavors.

“The robata chicken hearts and Hamachi ceviche are my favorite dishes on the menu, not only because they are different of what you typically find, but their flavor profiles also wow the guest,” La Rocca said.

Rustun Nichols, beverage manager of Hilton Columbus Downtown, said in an email like La Rocca, he has traveled during his time in the restaurant industry. Nichols said it’s humbling to look back on how many people have helped throughout his career.

Nichols said the restaurant wants to bring a bright and playful menu to its guests to represent the growing expansion of Columbus.

“We offer three primary nonalcoholic cocktails: the Nah-spresso martini, 212-Margarita and Pink Rabbits,” Nichols said. “I love that we can be inclusive with these and offer elevated options to those that are not drinking on a particular day.”

Nichols said the bartenders at Stories on High are happy to create a non-alcoholic mocktail upon request.

For drinks, Nichols recommends the Pachuca Sunrise or the Cat Power.

“Our Pachuca Sunrise is a tequila based cocktail with a velvety texture with a wonderful bright acidity and herbaceous notes on the palate,” Nichols said. “Cat Power is a playful take on a Midori Sour, adding Rhum Agricole along with a few house-made products to really bring it to life. And it comes with cat ears. Who doesn’t love cat ears?”

Reservations are not required but are highly encouraged to ensure the availability of a table, Nichols said.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable or at storiesonhigh.com.