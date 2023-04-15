The running backs room might be the most crowded it’s ever been.

Saturday’s spring game at Ohio Stadium didn’t give any clues to who Ohio State’s starter might be. Former Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin was recognized and even ran in a 25-yard touchdown during the third quarter.

Having depth at the running back position may be a good problem for the Buckeyes to have.

Between seniors Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanu, sophomore Dallan Hayden and junior TreVeyon Henderson, who did not participate all spring due to an ongoing foot injury but dressed Saturday in full pads, the question of who the go-to ball carrier remains. Junior running back Evan Pryor will also return from knee injury that kept him out all last season.

Junior quarterback Kyle McCord, who’s competing among graduate Tristan Gebbia and sophomore Devin Brown — who was unavailable during the spring game due to a procedure on his throwing hand — for the Buckeyes’ starting position, had nearly full wide receivers and running backs rooms to work with, helping them get repetitions ahead of fall.

“At the end of the day, being the quarterback you just have to do your job, get the ball to the right guys, make the right protected calls,” McCord said. “So if you’re going to be the quarterback here it’s just a matter of getting the team in the right situation, getting the ball out on time, all those things so I can see all the details.

Miyan Williams

Williams received the first handoff of the day from McCord. He didn’t get many snaps following the initial play and ran for 14 yards on four carries.

His longest rush of the day went for nine yards on the fourth drive.

Last season, Williams rushed for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

He alternated time with Henderson who was battling his foot injury for most of the 2022-23 season. Though, Williams suffered a lower-body injury of his own when he was carted off the field against Indiana in November 2022.

Williams was limited to 42 rushing yards in the final two games last year against Michigan and Georgia.

Williams’ health and role this season remain to be seen, but his experience over his three years as a Buckeye put him in the competition for the starting role.

Chip Trayanum

Trayanum had the longest play of the day Saturday: a 65-yard touchdown run.

In his first season as a Buckeye last year, Trayanum played in 11 games and had 92 yards. He switched time between the running back and linebacker positions, and head coach Ryan Day said this season he will be in the backfield full time.

“We’ve talked to him about what we see his role being and it’s at running back,” Day said. “You saw him put on some weight, be able to carry it, you can see he’s got some high-end speeds.”

Saturday showed Trayanum’s versatility as he had 110 yards on eight touches and 15 yards on two receptions.

“He’s a load in there,” Day said. “He has big-play ability.”

Dallan Hayden

Hayden had 31 yards rushing and 27 receiving yards in his spring game performance.

He saw the field in 10 games last season as a true freshman and broke out in November’s game against Maryland with 156 total yards.

While Hayden didn’t find as many defensive holes Saturday as he did last season, his longest play was eight yards, he still led the Buckeyes with 12 carries. Hayden totaled 31 rushing yards.

This offseason, Hayden has been sharing snaps and fighting for a larger role entering his second year.