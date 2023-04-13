Graduating seniors may get emotional when their time at Ohio State comes to an end, but Fishbowl Improv could send them off with a laugh.

The group will be spotlighting its four graduating seniors in its final show, the Senior Show. The spotlights will be lighting up the stage in the U.S. Bank Theater Room in the Ohio Union on Sunday at 7 p.m. with free admission.

Seniors Troy Cwynar, fourth-year in history, Michael Lavelle, fourth-year in computer science engineering, Hannah Santo, fourth-year in history and Gregory Halley, fourth-year in public affairs, will perform in the Fishbowl’s upcoming farewell show.

Fishbowl’s regular shows are 90 minutes, consisting of short- and long-form improv acts. In addition to the regular structure, the group will feature a seniors-only long-form act, a 20-minute improvised play for their last show of the year, Cwynar, a fourth-year in history and Fishbowl’s vice president, said.

For each performance, the group chooses a theme to act out, Cwynar said. The Senior Show will follow this format but with the four seniors choosing what their act will be. It has been announced this performance will be the Gibby Show, based on the Nickelodeon show iCarly. The meaning of this theme is still a mystery to audiences, he said. Additionally, there will be speeches from the underclassmen members and a senior send-off video.

Members of the group are looking forward to performing, celebrating and honoring the seniors, Annamarie Jowanovitz, a first-year in psychology and Fishbowl’s secretary, said.

“I’m just looking forward to performing with them and really like honoring them because they are such amazing people and they really do deserve to be celebrated,” Jowanovitz said.

Emotions will run high as the four say goodbye, Cwynar said.

“I am going to cry in full stage lights,” Cwynar said. “It is so bittersweet.”

As she looks forward to the show, Jawanovitz said she remembers the friends she made and the memorable times she and the seniors have shared.

“I’m just really thankful to have met each and every one of them because they have just brought so much genuine joy into my life,” Jowanovitz said.

While Cwynar has only been on the improv stage for two years, he said Fishbowl Improv has been the highlight of his final years of college and created a supportive environment for him. He said he encourages his fellow comedians to always have fun.

“Don’t try to be funny; humor will find itself over time,” Cwynar said. “Always try to have fun with it because everyone’s in college and stuff. Nobody knows what we’re doing.”