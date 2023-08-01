As campus is flooded with the hustle and bustle of incoming and returning Buckeyes alike, many students may be in search of a reprieve from their unpacking and class mapping. Luckily for these students, Welcome Week — beginning Aug. 20 — presents a wide range of events, concerts and festivals to students eager to immerse themselves in Buckeye culture.

Aug. 20

The annual fair offers students the chance to learn about hundreds of student organizations on campus and discover ways to get involved outside of class. The Oval and South Oval will host these student organizations, campus departments and local nonprofits from 4-7 p.m.

The Lower.com Field will house an epic showdown between the Columbus Crew and their biggest rival: FC Cincinnati.

The minister turned country singer-songwriter — also known by his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. — takes the outdoor amphitheater’s stage alongside featured country performer Dylan Schneider.

Aug. 21

Visit the RPAC at noon for four hours of food, music and other goodies — all free of charge — during this interactive lifestyle festival featuring local and national companies.

The Center for Belonging and Social Change is partnering with the LGBTQ Leaders’ Consortium to host a free mixer for LGBTQ students and allies in the Ohio Union’s East Ballroom from 4-6 p.m. RSVP required for admission.

As the official welcome event for first-year students, Convocation provides students with words of wisdom from various university leaders and staff members. Go to the Schottenstein Center at 11 a.m., to attend this time-honored Ohio State tradition.

Aug. 22

Connect with the Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi-American community through this free event — which welcomes both APIDA students and allies — hosted by the Center for Belonging and Social Change and the Asian American Association. Whether in pursuit of new student organizations to join or simply a place to meet new people, the 4-9 p.m. event promises an inclusive environment plus performances by the student community.

Huntington Park will host the Clippers and the Jumbo Shrimp several evenings this week, with varying game highlights such as “Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night” for 10-cent hot dogs or “$5 FRIDAY!!!” for discounted beer, wine and pizza.

Aug. 23

In partnership with the Native American Indigenous Peoples Cohort, the Center for Belonging and Social Change is welcoming all Native American and Indigenous students and allies to the Ohio Union’s Alonso Family Room from 4-6 p.m., to foster student connections and offer assistance in adjusting to the upcoming school year.

Aug. 24

Latinx students and allies are encouraged to stop by the Ohio Union’s Potter Plaza from 4-6 p.m., for this social mixer hosted by the Center for Belonging and Social Change and the University-wide Council of Latinx Organizations, also known as UCLO. Light refreshments will be offered.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., until mid-October, Gay and Pearl streets transform into a farmers’ market, where fresh food and other local goods are sold to passersby.

Aug. 25

The Center for Belonging and Social Change and the Undergraduate Black Student Leaders are working together to provide an evening of music, food and fun to all Black students and allies in the Ohio Union’s Performance Hall from 5-7 p.m.

There are few places in Columbus where you can hear the electronic, reggae and rap music of artists like Pitbull, Sean Kingston and Big Freedia within one venue; luckily, Wonderbus is one of these local rarities. Be sure to check out Ohio State’s Discount Ticket Program’s website for significantly discounted tickets, including both one-day and three-day passes.

Columbus Food Adventures offers the chance to indulge in some of the Short North’s “culinary delights” via this one-mile tour. For Ohio State families looking to familiarize themselves with the area or food lovers, this six-stop, food-filled tour may be the perfect way to spend the day.

Aug. 26

See Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree and Surfaces during day two of the festival, which promises more big names taking the stage, plus food trucks and other culinary vendors.

See Columbus’ Major League Soccer team take the Lower.com Field against Toronto FC starting at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27

CAAMP, Portugal. The Man and Brittany Howard are headlining the final day of the festival, where Columbus-originated band CAAMP will be adding another major festival performance to their list, which already includes Firefly, Shaky Knees, Austin City Limits and more.