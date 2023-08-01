With the 2023-24 school year right around the corner, it is crucial that incoming students and their parents know where to get all the best Buckeye gear.

Ohio State recently entered into a partnership with Canadian activewear brand Lululemon, which will begin selling officially licensed Ohio State apparel starting Aug. 26. Anna Vonderhaar, a director of marketing and loyalty programming at Ohio State, said the new Lululemon line will include an assortment of products designed for both men and women.

“We feel Lululemon answers the call for Ohio State students and alumni who want to wear their Ohio State gear in everyday fashion,” Vonderhaar said.

Vonderhaar said there was much collaboration between Lululemon and Barnes & Noble — where the merchandise will be sold — in order to not only create the new products but also stock them at a location that is easily accessible to students and parents.

Carina Napoleon, a third-year cross country and track runner for Ohio State, said she uses a lot of Lululemon products in her daily wardrobe.

“For the team, we are only allowed to wear Nike-branded clothes,” said Napoleon. “So, likely I won’t be purchasing any of the products for practice.”

Even though Napoleon — who is studying speech and hearing sciences as well as American Sign Language — cannot don any pieces from the new Lululemon line for her practices, she said the collaboration is still exciting for Ohio State as a whole.

“I have heard of some other schools that have Lululemon products, and I assumed Ohio State would jump on it at some point,” said Napoleon. “It is cool because the brand has a lot of good basics that I have in my closet.”

The new merchandise will be available for in-person purchase at The Ohio State University Bookstore in Barnes & Noble as well as online purchase via the bookstore’s website. Those looking for even more Ohio State spiritwear separate from the new Lululemon line can visit many outfitters on and off campus.

The official Ohio State Barnes & Noble Bookstore is perhaps the most popular location for purchasing different brands of Buckeye attire near campus. The store is located on North High Street in the Gateway University District and offers a variety of apparel and gift options for both students and fans.

Located on Lane Avenue near the north end of campus, College Traditions has everything from T-shirts and jerseys to home decor and dog toys.

The Buckeye Corner by Lids has a total of five locations in central Ohio, including one on Lane Avenue and one in Easton Town Center. Though it sells a variety of goods, The Buckeye Corner is an especially optimal location for buying hats; everything from bucket and dad hats to visors and ear wraps can be found there.

HOMAGE is an Ohio-based lifestyle brand founded in 2007 with the goal of preserving moments in music, sports and pop culture through its clothing. One motif Homage is particularly known for is its “Script Ohio” design, which can be purchased on T-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, sweatpants and more. They carry an array of sizes for men, women and kids.

Rag-O-Rama is a secondhand clothing store located on High Street, just north of campus in Clintonville. They, along with other secondhand shops near campus, have a rack in the store dedicated to affordable Ohio State garments for students, alumni and parents who live in the area.