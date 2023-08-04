The University of Oregon and University of Washington have officially been admitted into the Big Ten by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, according to a Friday evening release.

The expansion will be effective Aug. 2, 2024 and both Oregon and Washington will additionally join the Big Ten Academic Alliance. Both universities will compete in the Pac-12 for the 2023-24 season and academic year.

“We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the universities, administrators and staff, student-athletes, coaches and fans,” Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said in the release. “Both institutions feature a combination of academic and athletic excellence that will prove a great fit for our future.”

Oregon and Washington will be two of four schools joining the 2024 conference expansion, along with USC and UCLA, who were admitted in July 2022.