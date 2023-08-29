Two teens were arrested Monday for the robbery and assault of Sammy Sasso, a renowned Ohio State wrestler.

Two teens, a male, 16, and female, 15, were arrested by the Columbus Division of Police under the charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault Monday, according to a police report.

Sasso was shot Aug. 18 during an attempted robbery in the University District on the 1400 block of North High Street. According to the report, officers responded to the incident at 8:32 p.m., and found the victim — Sasso — behind a nearby business where he was immediately transported to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

The initial investigation found that the victim was talking with two children outside of his vehicle when an altercation broke out between the victim and the suspects, leading one of the teens to shoot the victim, according to the report. The suspects then proceeded to steal the victim’s vehicle which was found near Sunbury Road and Easton Way two days later.

After being rushed to the hospital, Sasso immediately underwent two extreme surgeries, one to reconstruct his colon the night of the incident, and the other to remove the bullet near his spine that caused severe nerve damage, the following morning, according to a GoFundMe created by Sasso’s family on Saturday, providing updates on his condition.

Sasso is predicted to make a full recovery but is unable to walk without assistance and will undergo comprehensive physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility once he is discharged from the hospital, according to the GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe has now surpassed its goal of $100,000, three days after its creation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-465-TIPS (8477), if you wish to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we receive further information.